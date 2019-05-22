Western Digital Corp (WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,082,000 after buying an additional 1,545,390 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 177,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,789. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.