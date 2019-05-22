Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) VP Purchases $193,530.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $193,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,627.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. 2,094,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 545.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

