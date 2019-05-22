Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,229 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $272,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLTW opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $187.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

