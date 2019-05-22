Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,062.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and last traded at GBX 1,058.07 ($13.83), with a volume of 62440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,054 ($13.77).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -11.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

