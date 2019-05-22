WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $413,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $52,435,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 58,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $10,203,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,177.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539,841 shares of company stock valued at $272,123,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $186.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,605,561. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $538.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.58.

WARNING: “WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $413,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/woodtrust-financial-corp-has-413000-holdings-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.