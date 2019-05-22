Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 189,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,917. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

