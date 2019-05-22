Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,296 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $63,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. 68,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,110. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.52.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

