Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $606.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report $606.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.39 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $519.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.13.

In related news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 42,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $12,047,386.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.37, for a total value of $2,863,885.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,231 shares of company stock valued at $72,423,305. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,445,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,113,000 after buying an additional 245,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after buying an additional 946,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $252.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

