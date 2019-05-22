Zacks: Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Stryker reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,376,317. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $474,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,900,399,000 after acquiring an additional 975,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $116,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $199.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.