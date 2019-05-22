Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce $696.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.80 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $648.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $720.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 386.50 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,028.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,259,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

