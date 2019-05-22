Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 173 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on First of Long Island in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 425.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 659.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,607. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

