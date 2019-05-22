Zacks: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,090. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $75.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.