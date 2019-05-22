Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial (THFF) to Sell

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THFF. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in First Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 65,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

