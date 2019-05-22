Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reed’s (REED) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Reed’s from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $3.67 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 75,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $222,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

