Zacks Investment Research Lowers YPF (YPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

YPF stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. YPF has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts predict that YPF will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,247 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,648,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 544,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,981,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 69.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,742,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 7.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,727,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.