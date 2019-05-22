Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to “Hold”

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $469.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.99% and a negative net margin of 1,219.36%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara White purchased 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,508.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $81,820. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 175,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,608,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 102,323 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

