Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panasonic (PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Panasonic in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

