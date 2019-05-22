Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Total (TOT) to “Buy”

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL continues to benefit from strong contribution from new startups and expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to the faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions of the world. The company is utilizing its strong cash-flow generating capacity to strengthen balance sheet and repurchase outstanding shares, in turn positively impacting earnings. Strategic acquisitions are aiding the company to expand its footprint in the renewable energy space. Year to date shares of TOTAL have underperformed its industry. TOTAL's operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might impact the company’s profitability. Due to its global presence, it is exposed to risks associated with pursuing business abroad.”

Get Total alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. 32,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,475. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Total has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Total by 65.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.