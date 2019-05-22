Zacks: One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned One Stop Systems an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,272. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.98. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

