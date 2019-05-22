Zcoin (XZC) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00094646 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and QBTC. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,826.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.45 or 0.03219905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.05163655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01150268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.01133726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00092267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00924210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00312077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,540,993 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Koinex, Binance, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Indodax, QBTC, TDAX, Sistemkoin and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

