Zillow Group (ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.47.

Zillow Group stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.23. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 792.4% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zillow Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zillow Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

