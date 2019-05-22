Zippie (ZIPT) Trading Down 7% This Week

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $649,035.00 and approximately $977.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00399504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.01276309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00149599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004584 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

