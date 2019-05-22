Zscaler Inc (ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $74.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $74.75 million. Zscaler reported sales of $49.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $290.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $290.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $385.49 million, with estimates ranging from $380.34 million to $397.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $6,536,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,904,320. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 231,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 890,203 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. 1,327,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,948. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

