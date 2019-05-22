Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zurcoin has a total market cap of $20,850.00 and $7.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

