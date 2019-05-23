-$0.21 EPS Expected for Okta Inc (OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Okta to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

OKTA stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,326. Okta has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $5,190,416.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,091,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

