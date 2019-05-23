102,712 Shares in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $4,189,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 178.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 172,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11,085.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,162,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,806,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/102712-shares-in-caesars-entertainment-co-czr-acquired-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.