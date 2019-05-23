19,659 Shares in Universal Display Co. (OLED) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $191,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $1,241,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,068,165.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,450,717. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.73. 10,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,534. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Universal Display to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/19659-shares-in-universal-display-co-oled-purchased-by-gwm-advisors-llc.html.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.