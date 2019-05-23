2,142 Shares in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Acquired by PHH Investments Ltd.

PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Total System Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,445,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSS stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $102.67.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.27.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

