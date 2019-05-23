2,604 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Purchased by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,345. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 56,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,453. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

