361 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,240 NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

361 Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

