$438.60 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $438.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.20 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $432.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million.

PKOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $34.89 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,531. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.