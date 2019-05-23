44,289 Shares in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Acquired by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.55%.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

