$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2019

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to report sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.55 billion to $29.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $31.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $16,338,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.25. 1,339,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

