7,320 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383,292.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 241,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $37.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

