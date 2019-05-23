$792.38 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $792.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $780.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

