AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

