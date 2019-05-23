AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856,786 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,226,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,276 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,669,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,718 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,318,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $97,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

ABBV opened at $81.59 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $75.62 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.