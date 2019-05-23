ADTRAN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $100,622.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,508.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $770.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

