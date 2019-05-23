Aecom (ACM) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,417 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aecom were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Aecom by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aecom by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,705,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aecom by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:ACM opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $268,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $752,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,117.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

