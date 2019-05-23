Affimed (AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 87.00%.

Affimed stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/affimed-afmd-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-19-eps.html.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.