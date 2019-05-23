Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

AFN traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.78. 33,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.19 million and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$43.76 and a 52 week high of C$64.72.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.07000032228509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 121.46%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

