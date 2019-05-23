Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Position Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,155,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 285,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,807,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,229,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,557,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 16,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,280,016.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,924.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

