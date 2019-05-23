AGNC Investment (AGNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.87

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 93325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.08 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.91%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $206,973.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,546 shares in the company, valued at $314,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 276.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

