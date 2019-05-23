Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

AKCA stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 79.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 857.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $951,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Soteropoulos sold 18,386 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $590,926.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $590,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,173 shares of company stock worth $4,148,407 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.