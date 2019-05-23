Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $434.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TH Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.85.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

