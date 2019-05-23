ALLETE Inc (ALE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,108,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $165,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert John Adams sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $237,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $792,140 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALE opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Williams Capital upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

