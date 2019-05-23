Altria Group Inc (MO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,052 shares of company stock worth $626,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 397,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

