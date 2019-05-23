Altus Midstream (ALTM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 552,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,354 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.