Amarillo Gold (AGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Amarillo Gold Corp (CVE:AGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 32100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a market cap of $21.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.
In other Amarillo Gold news, Director Alexander David Birkett acquired 232,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$244,535.50.
About Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC)
Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's principal property is the Mara Rosa Gold project that comprises approximately 60,000 hectares of exploration permits and 2,600 hectares of mining permits located near the village of Mara Rosa in the state of Goias.
Featured Article: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.