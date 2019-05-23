Ambarella (AMBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $39.20 on Monday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,308. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.